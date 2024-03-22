Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​We have protected the Triple Lock we introduced in 2011 and will uprate the State Pension by 8.5 per cent in April 2024 in line with average earnings growth, meaning pensioners will receive up to £900 more a year.

From April 1, 2024, we will have increased the basic State Pension by £3,700 since 2010, in cash terms – which is £990 more than if it had been uprated by prices, and £1,000 more than if it had been uprated by earnings since 2010 – ensuring pensioners have the income they need to live in dignity thanks to the Triple Lock.

Since 2010, there are 200,000 fewer pensioners living in absolute poverty after housing costs, as we protect the most vulnerable in society. 11.9 million payments, worth £4.8 billion, have been made to pensioners across the UK, providing vulnerable households up to £600 to help with their energy bill at winter.

Pension Credit unlocks support of up to £3,300 and can help to access other support such as NHS dental treatment and a free TV licence for those over 75s. Following our campaign, 73 per cent more pensioners applied for Pension Credit in February 2023.

We have abolished the Pensions Lifetime Tax Allowance protecting over 80 per cent of NHS doctors from receiving a tax charge on their pension and incentivising them to stay in or return to the workforce.

20 million people have now been automatically enrolled into a workplace pension, 88 per cent of eligible employees, with an additional £33 billion saved in real terms in 2021 compared to 2012.

The years spent raising a family are recognised better than they were in the past and count in full towards the new State Pension. By 2030, over three million women stand to gain an average of £550 more per year as a result of our changes.

The Chancellor’s ‘Mansion House Reforms’ could unlock an additional £75 billion for high growth businesses, while reforms to defined contribution pension schemes will increase a typical earner’s pension pot by 12 per cent over the course of a career.