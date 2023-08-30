News you can trust since 1895
MP column: Change will mean victims can look offenders in eye and tell them of devastating consequences

​Cowardly criminals who try to evade the final moment of justice will be ordered into the dock to attend their sentencing – and will face longer behind bars if they refuse to appear.
By Brendan Clarke-Smith
The reforms announced on Wednesday will create a new power for judges to order an offender to attend their hearings and make it clear – in law – that force can be used to make sure this happens.

The power of custody officers to use reasonable force to make criminals appear in the dock or via video link will also be enshrined in law, meaning every effort will be made for victims and their families to see justice delivered.

If a criminal continues to resist attending their sentencing despite a judge’s order, they will face an extra two years behind bars.

Brendan Clarke-Smith has been Bassetlaw's MP since December 2019.Brendan Clarke-Smith has been Bassetlaw's MP since December 2019.
This new penalty will apply in cases where the maximum sentence is life imprisonment, including serious sexual or violent crimes like murder, rape, and grievous bodily harm with intent.

The change will mean victims can look offenders in the eye and tell them of the devastating consequences of their crime as they read out their impact statement, rather than addressing an empty dock.

The change in the law follows the tireless campaigning of Farah Naz and Cheryl Korbel, alongside others like Ayse Hussein and Jebina Islam, all of whom were denied the opportunity to see their loved ones’ killers face justice.

In August last year, Thomas Cashman shot dead nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, the daughter of Cheryl Korbel, in her own home and callously chose not to hear the impact her death had on her family at his sentencing.

​’The power of custody officers to use reasonable force to make criminals appear in the dock or via video link will be enshrined in law, meaning every effort will be made for victims and their families to see justice delivered’, says Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.​’The power of custody officers to use reasonable force to make criminals appear in the dock or via video link will be enshrined in law, meaning every effort will be made for victims and their families to see justice delivered’, says Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.
In June the same year, Jordan McSweeney sexually assaulted and murdered Zara Aleena but decided he could not bear to listen to the details of his crime being repeated in court.

Judges will have the discretion to use these new powers as they see fit to ensure justice is done.

This could include not ordering offenders to attend in cases where it is expected that they will cause significant disruption which would distress victims and their families.

Legislation to introduce these changes will be set out in due course.

