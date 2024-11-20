MP column: Before I vote I want to hear from as many of you as possible on this issue

Jo White is Labour MP for Bassetlaw. (Photo by Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament)

​I have been contacted by a number of residents about how slow the Royal Mail delivery service is across Bassetlaw, says Jo White, Labour MP for Bassetlaw.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​It is vital that people receive their post on time as these could contain important information including about medical appointments, bank statements or packages and birthday cards.

As we approach Christmas, I will be meeting with Royal Mail to see what they are doing to ensure that our post is delivered on time and safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If any constituents have experienced delays with their Royal Mail deliveries, please do contact me at [email protected]

On Friday, November 29, Parliament will be debating and voting on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.

This is a Bill to allow adults who are terminally ill, subject to safeguards and protections, to request and be provided with assistance to end their own life.

It is appropriate that the debate on these issues has been respectful from all those participating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vote will be a ‘free vote’ in Parliament, as is long-standing tradition for such issues of conscience, all MPs will be able to vote as we wish.

​”Our new Water Minister, Emma Hardy MP, has announced that she is bringing forward a Water Special Measures Bill, so water companies will be held accountable for their actions, including imprisonment”, says Jo White, Bassetlaw MP.

Many constituents have contacted me about this issue with their personal experiences which I have been very grateful for.

Before I cast my vote, I want to make sure that I hear from as many of you as possible on this issue.

I have published a survey on my website which I would be grateful if you could take the time to fill in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, you can email me with your thoughts or call my office on 01909 212171 where you can let my office know your views.

I am taking time to listen and learn from experts, terminally ill people, families and from those working in palliative care to gain a greater understanding and awareness of all of the issues and challenges.

I will be informing everyone of what I will be doing on the morning of November 29, before I cast my vote.