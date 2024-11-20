MP column: Before I vote I want to hear from as many of you as possible on this issue
It is vital that people receive their post on time as these could contain important information including about medical appointments, bank statements or packages and birthday cards.
As we approach Christmas, I will be meeting with Royal Mail to see what they are doing to ensure that our post is delivered on time and safely.
If any constituents have experienced delays with their Royal Mail deliveries, please do contact me at [email protected]
On Friday, November 29, Parliament will be debating and voting on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.
This is a Bill to allow adults who are terminally ill, subject to safeguards and protections, to request and be provided with assistance to end their own life.
It is appropriate that the debate on these issues has been respectful from all those participating.
The vote will be a ‘free vote’ in Parliament, as is long-standing tradition for such issues of conscience, all MPs will be able to vote as we wish.
Many constituents have contacted me about this issue with their personal experiences which I have been very grateful for.
Before I cast my vote, I want to make sure that I hear from as many of you as possible on this issue.
I have published a survey on my website which I would be grateful if you could take the time to fill in.
Alternatively, you can email me with your thoughts or call my office on 01909 212171 where you can let my office know your views.
I am taking time to listen and learn from experts, terminally ill people, families and from those working in palliative care to gain a greater understanding and awareness of all of the issues and challenges.
I will be informing everyone of what I will be doing on the morning of November 29, before I cast my vote.