MP column: Attendance in Parliament was a patriotic duty and I was proud to play my part

A warm spring Saturday evening in Worksop was rocked by a huge explosion and lives were shattered in an instant, and very sadly a life was lost, writes Bassetlaw MP Jo White.

My thoughts are with the family and friends of David Howard, but I am also concerned for those whose homes were completely destroyed and damaged, who will not be able to return or cannot return for the weeks ahead. I am here to help, and they can phone me on 01909 212171.

John Street is now a crime scene and there is a brick-by-brick demolition so the police can build a picture of exactly what caused the explosion.

Many people across Worksop (and Dinnington) are telling me what they were doing when they heard the bang, and whilst many experienced the shock of fear, for the residents they will remember this moment for the rest of their lives.

Jo White is Labour MP for Bassetlaw (Photo by Jessica Taylor)

There were heroes that night, people rushing in to help their neighbours, the police and the fire and rescue officers who risked their lives going into the building to seek out anyone who had been trapped by the falling rubble.

I saw them on the Sunday morning, exhausted, covered in dust from head to toe, putting duty before themselves.

I learnt of the explosion as I was on the train returning from Parliament. For the first time since the Falklands War, Parliament was recalled on a Saturday to bring British Steel back into UK control. The company was sold to Jingye, in March 2020, who were there to serve the interests of their country, China.

If the vote had not happened the blast furnaces would have gone out, putting an end to steel production in England.

Attendance was a patriotic duty, and I was proud to play my part. I was there to back my country, to protect the future of steel town Scunthorpe, the 3,500 jobs and the supply chain that stretches into Bassetlaw. There are people who travel from here to Scunthorpe for work and it was essential to be in London to support them.

This government has invested £100bn into rebuilding our economy and a further £10bn into our defence industries and the need for steel production on our shores has never been greater.