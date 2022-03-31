Mental Health Column: You can never truly know what's going on in someone else's world

In brief, I do not condone violence and what happened was wrong, but…do you think it is acceptable for others to make a joke about our physical appearance whilst not knowing the true extent of the effect of that joke?

It’s much like the case of domestic abuse.

I often hear people talk about domestic violence as the alternative descriptor, disregarding the term domestic abuse, which encompasses other forms such as emotional and mental abuse (all too are illegal) but it does not get the same leverage and nor does it get the same police attention or conviction.

Vicky Waring, mental wellbeing champion.

Things really need to change.

Many of us have a condition/illness that we live with that is visual to others, I know I do.

Some of us are born with it and others will develop throughout the course of our lives, and unfortunately, there may be an occasion or occasions, that others will choose to think it is ok to pick fault or have a joke about those things that cause us upset and anxiety.

Whilst this may seem trivial to the one having the joke, which is often not done with any intent to cause hurt or harm, what happened this week is a reminder of what seems insignificant to one can be of great significance to another and a joke is not always a joke.

You can never truly know what is going on in someone else's world, says columnnist Vicky Waring.

You might say it’s funny until it happens to you and then it’s offensive.

It’s also a reminder of the unknown, we truly do not know what is going on in someone else’s world. We are all great at wearing that mask when we need to.

My dear friend Rory Green, founder of a Facebook page/group and YouTuber Enlighten the Shadows, only this week has shaved his head to raise funds for Alopecia UK.

Rory was driven to do this after losing his stepsister to suicide.

She was a hard-working NHS doctor but battled alopecia. I am so proud of my friend for what he is doing, and his fundraising page is still open should you wish to donate.

There’s a cliché that no publicity is bad publicity and if there is one positive thing to come out of this week’s events it is the highlight needed to erase the stigma surrounding alopecia and the impact this canhave on mental wellbeing.

For more information and support on Alopecia visit www.alopecia.org.uk

Some useful mental health-related contact numbers are listed below if you wish to use any of them:

Samaritans: 116 123 MIND 0300 1233393 Anxiety UK: 03444775774 CALM: 0800 585858 Rethink Mental Illness: 0300 5000927 YoungMinds: 0800 802 5544 Shout 85258 Papyrus 0800 0684141

