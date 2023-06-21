It’s great to see our local groups doing so well and helping to make a difference to our community.

And now more than ever, I am also keen to ensure that those that need it know they have the opportunity to access the local SoBS (Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide) support group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SoBS themselves are trying to raise the profile of the amazing work they do and the charity support that is available to everyone that has been bereaved.

Vicky Waring, mental wellbeing champion.

To achieve this, this year for the first time they are running a campaign, Hope in Every Step, where collectively those who choose to take part will be walking one million steps in 100 days.

This started on June 3 and will continue until September 10, which is World Suicide Prevention Day.

I am really pleased to say though that already this target has been smashed, which is amazing and a true testament to all those lost to suicide and those walking to help raise this agenda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, with this in mind, SoBS have upped their target to one billion.

Now this is going to be a real challenge so we need all the help we can get.

If you would like to get involved or know more about this amazing campaign, then you can join the Facebook page ‘Hope in Every Step – Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide 2023’ where you can find out all the details you need.

We are also planning a local walk to support this campaign and raise the agenda locally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We haven’t set a date yet or the finer details but if you would like to know more about the campaign or our local walk, to help contribute to the one billion steps, then you can email us on [email protected]

For more stories from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.