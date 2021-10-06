Mental health column: In an unequal world we should strive to #BeKind always

Although there is lots of work to do and many years of development and investment needed, what we are seeing is a fantastic starting point.

Last month you may remember was National Suicide Prevention Month, September 10 being World Suicide Prevention Day.

The Office of National Statistics also released the 2020 suicide figures. These figures are available on their website but, in short, suicide rates have gone down.

Columnist Vicky Waring, mental wellbeing champion.

There’s a couple of reasons they note for this: firstly a decrease in male suicide at the start of the pandemic, secondly delays in death registration due to the pandemic.

Suicide is only a suicide once it has been registered.

Worryingly though, Bassetlaw continues to have the highest number of suicides across Nottinghamshire. I wish I knew the reasons for this so I could do more.

It’s good to note though that they will now record veteran suicides so that we can truly understand the impact of mental health and suicide on this important group.

September saw me launch Bassetlaw’s very own Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide support group, along with another truly amazing individual, Gemma.

The group is available to anybody bereaved by suicide, whether that be recent or years previous, this group is open to all.

You don’t have to speak when you come, you can just listen, there will be no judgement, stigma, or criticism. If you want to find out more then please email [email protected]

During the month of October, there are more dedicated days to raising awareness of mental health.

October 8 is Wear Yellow Day, a day to show young people they are not alone with their mental health and a day to help raise funds for YoungMinds.

October 10 is World Mental Health Day with this year’s theme ‘Mental Health in an Unequal World’ highlighting the need to focus beyond the physical in a world still struggling to fight the coronavirus.

The pandemic has had a major impact on people’s mental health and still is with some groups in particular more at risk as a consequence.

It is important to note that, while many parts of society and life is getting back to ‘normal’, many of these groups are still impacted by the pandemic and the pressure and stress put upon them has not lessened any.

Many people used the hashtag ‘BeKind’ last year, this month is a great reminder to revisit that hashtag and recognise that while life may have gone back to business for some, it hasn’t for others and in an unequal world, #BeKind always.

If you are feeling low or having thoughts of suicide please know there is help on any of the numbers below:

Samaritans: 116 123

MIND 0300 1233393

Anxiety UK: 03444775774

CALM: 0800 585858

Rethink Mental Illness: 0300 5000927

YoungMinds: 0800 802 5544

