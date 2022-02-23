It is little surprise because the pre-nup, a pre-marriage agreement, seems to give some peace of mind for couples entering into a life together, where the terms of any split are set out to prevent many obstacles should the marriage fail.

Of course, there are many who are vehemently against such a course of action as they are hardly romantic, but in a complicated world many are now seeing them as much-needed insurance.

In 2022, many couples will be exchanging vows and when modern life is so expensive, protecting a lifetime’s assets if a marriage should fail is now a much more open conversation than it was when the topic first came to the attention of the public several years ago.

Jonathan Corbishley, legal expert

It is hard to work out exactly how long a marriage in the UK lasts, purely because there are people who have multiple marriages and divorces which skew the figures.

In the UK, a modern marriage tends to last about 13 years based on average statistics. These figures also show that divorce occurs in about 40 or 50 per cent of marriages.

After a marriage though, here in England all of a couple’s assets become joint assets – it does not matter whether one person has a million pounds of assets and the other a penny.

Having a pre- nuptial agreement can possibly limit any claims on those assets by the other party, should the marriage end.

It is worth realising that pre-nups are not currently legally enforceable, but a pre-nuptial agreement properly drawn up by a respected lawyer is seen in the eyes of the law as strong evidence of how a couple agreed to divide their assets before marriage and before any acrimony can set in due to a failed relationship.

With many people expecting to marry this year, making up for the backlogs of the last two Covid-affected years, it is a question to pose, especially for those later in life who may not be marrying for the first time.

For those taking this huge step in 2022, I hope that I’ve given you food for thought.