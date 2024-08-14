Jo White MP: It's vital that ​access to mental health treatment is improved

Jo White, Labour MP for Bassetlaw.

The family and friends of Grace O’Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates never had a chance to say goodbye or tell them how much they loved them in their final moments.

​The Care Quality Commission’s review of the treatment that Valdo Calacane received from the Nottinghamshire Health Care Trust over two years between May 2020 and September 2022 means they now have the official confirmation that their deaths could have been prevented.

The CQC found that “the risk he presented to the public was not managed well”, and whilst there was no single point of failure, there was “a series of errors, omissions and misjudgements.”

They concluded that there are “systemic issues with community mental health care, which without immediate action, will continue to pose an inherent risk to patient and public safety.”

In recent days and weeks, we have mourned the loss of Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar and experienced relief when the 11-year-old girl in Leicester Square was saved due to the swift intervention by a member of the public.

We have yet to learn of the motivations and the drivers behind such senseless attacks and if these are also the consequences of failings in mental health care.

We do know that in Nottinghamshire the sad truth is that, in the words of Grace’s father, the NHS has “blood on its hands”.

The reforms to the Mental Health Act, that were in the King’s Speech must require better and closer supervision of people like Calacane so they are never on the streets putting lives at risk.

Access to mental health treatment and care has been a consistent concern raised with me by local people. The Nottinghamshire Health Care Trust has been under review over the past five years, with many aspects rated as requiring improvement or inadequate.

The CQC has identified three ongoing areas of concern – the demand for services and access to care, staffing and leadership.

I will be monitoring progress very closely and will engage with the Minister for Health and Social Care if improvements are too slow or not being achieved.