Jo White column: Sign my petition backing the Worksop to London line
If we get agreement, it will be the first time that there will be a direct train service since 1969.
The final decision on this route will be taken by the Office of Road and Rail. I met them in January and I wrote to them again last week to again spell out the positive case for the new line.
The proposal has been put forward by Hull Trains, who already run the very successful Open Access service between Hull and London Kings Cross.
Open access train services are commercially operated train services, independent of the Government-specified routes such as LNER.
They have to be capable of generating new income and not undermine the profitability of the Government routes.
Open Access reaches into the areas that the mainline services would never reach and they have to pay Network Rail fees to do this.
The fly in the ointment is the Department of Transport. There is a convoluted calculation on financial impacts and they have indicated they are concerned about East Midland Railway revenues. This is the trainline that runs from Sheffield to St Pancras.
I don’t really get this because Hull Trains have already published their proposed timetable for the Worksop route and if a Sheffield resident took this route it will take them half an hour longer than travelling to London via St Pancras.
I am now presenting the case that the Worksop route will generate additional revenue because we have a large number of new jobs coming to the area, including STEP, and we have people moving to our area who are commuting to London on a daily basis.
With London house prices as they are, this is set to grow. It’s cheaper to buy a house in Bassetlaw and pay for an annual train pass.
I have spoken to many residents and local businesses, who all agree with me that a direct train to London would make a huge and positive difference.
Can you support the case and sign my petition backing the Worksop to London line?
