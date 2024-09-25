Jo White column: ​Our clean water supply is precious and I will work hard to protect it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​I bumped into Feargal Sharkey this week and I talked to him about the 7,500 hours of raw sewage discharges in Bassetlaw last year, which was a 145 per cent increase from the previous year.

​Horrifically, some of this flowed into local houses during the floods last October.

He agreed with me that Severn Trent needs to clean up their act.

He said that the regulations are clear that such discharges should only ever be allowed under exceptional and extreme conditions, such as when Noah walked into the ark with his animals.

Jo White, Labour MP for Bassetlaw.

Our new Water Minister, Emma Hardy MP, has announced that she is bringing forward a Water Special Measures Bill, so water companies will be held accountable for their actions, including imprisonment.

There will also be a new legal requirement for water companies to produce annual Pollution Incident Reduction Plans, so we can all track what action they are taking to reduce the frequency and severity of them.

I also met with Anglian Water, who supply drinking water for many Bassetlaw homes.

I was shocked to learn that whilst they were fully consulted with during our Local Plan-making process, which meant they had a say on water supply issues and sewage issues, they have now powers that allow them to comment on planning applications for new housing developments or employment sites.

They told me that the previous Labour Government had put forward legislation to sort this huge anomaly out, but the next Conservative Government failed to enact it. Our clean water supply is precious, and I will be taking this up with Emma.

The Met Office is predicting that this autumn will be wetter than usual and the heavy rains this week reignited the fear of flooding for many Bassetlaw people.

Emma has established a new Floods Resilience Taskforce to speed up and co-ordinate flooding preparation and resilience between central government, local authorities and community responders, and emergency services.

This is alongside the commitment to speed up the building of flood defences and bolster our emergency response.

I am already pushing for Bassetlaw to be at the front the of the queue.