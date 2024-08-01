Jo White column: Nobody stopped me dreaming big and I intend to deliver for Bassetlaw
As Parliament closed for the summer recess, there are still 193 MPs who are having to wait until the autumn to deliver their speech.
In my speech, I focused on my big desire to raise opportunities and aspirations for the young people of Bassetlaw, where we are too often expected to celebrate a rapidly changing world by getting to the back of the queue and behaving ourselves.
I said “nobody stopped me dreaming big and the Bassetlaw that I intend to deliver will be outcomes-based. If I can do it, then so can you.
"Look not only at where you are, but at where you are going.
"I will be knocking on the doors that kids in my area do not go through, and they will be coming with me.
“I can assure you that I will channel my inner Michael Caine for those of you who choose to ignore my knock.
"The biggest single crime would be to get here, where people like me are not supposed to be, and merely sit here and make up the numbers.”
I have since been speaking up for Bassetlaw in Parliament.
Last Thursday, I raised concerns that Nottinghamshire County Council has failed so far to build the desperately-needed expansion at Portland School.
This is despite £4.5 million of Community Infrastructure Levy money that they received in April last year, when I was Bassetlaw District Council’s deputy leader.
I visited the school earlier this month anticipating that building work was being completed ready for this autumn’s term.
Instead I was shocked to discover that not a spade had been dug or a timeline set.
This week, Labour focused on delivering much-needed infrastructure alongside new house building.
The good news is that Bassetlaw District Council has just agreed its Local Plan giving us protection against further growth for the time being.
The Deputy Prime Minister agreed with me when I pressed on the need to strengthen legislation for developers paying for the impacts of development and funding local infrastructure needs.