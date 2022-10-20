James Naish column: This funding will help our communities where they need it most

Some of our responsibilities as a council involve distributing Government support such as the £150 Council Tax Energy Payments and a discretionary scheme that has so far distributed more than £7.5 million in Bassetlaw.

The council played a similar role with the distribution of Covid-19 grants and has to be responsive to top-down requests.

In addition, we will be taking a series of measures locally to support those in need.

James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

This week, we have announced £65,000 in funding for community groups, organisations and charities which will deliver projects to help people with rising costs. This money will get to the heart of communities, where it is needed the most.

It will help to fund services like community shops selling affordable food; provide budgeting and financial support services; create the ability to grow more fresh food locally; and fund opening buildings where people can go to get warm, have something to eat and drink, and seek advice if needed.

The community groups we’re supporting include Bassetlaw Food Bank, Bassetlaw Action Centre, Citizens Advice Bassetlaw, Bassetlaw’s Tenancy Sustainment Service, Christ Church in Worksop, Muddy Fork, Rhubarb Farm and The Well in Retford.

More information about each project will be available over the coming days and weeks, so please look out for this on the council’s online channels.

Advertisement

Another of the council’s commitments is to reduce its carbon footprint so that we can be part of the wider, collective effort to limit global warming.

The Government has an ambition to reduce carbon emissions from public sector buildings by 75 per cent by 2037, compared to 2017 levels.

One of the ways that Bassetlaw is tackling this problem is by using the Government’s Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme to fund improvements at Queen’s Buildings in Worksop.

This building is currently shared with the police and Jobcentre Plus.

Advertisement

Measures being taken include installing air source heat pumps, solar panels, double-glazed windows, LED lighting, floor and loft insulation, and upgrading the building management system.