James Naish column: Securing this funding helps to ensure area’s future success

It’s at this point in the festive season when pretty much all the leftovers have been eaten, everyone has had their fill of the usual Christmas movies, and we start to look forward to what the New Year has in store for us all.

It would be fair to say that 2022 has produced more than its fair share of ups and downs, the subjects of which are too numerous to mention in this column.

Advertisement

But as we look forward to 2023, I can already see sparks of optimism for the council and for Bassetlaw as a whole.

Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

Just before Christmas, we learned that the district has secured a £3.4 million investment from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

This money will be used to support three priorities across Bassetlaw: focusing on communities and place; supporting local businesses; and developing people and skills.

Advertisement

The secured funding was one of the highest allocations in Nottinghamshire, and will help Bassetlaw people and businesses to explore new opportunities and make our district a better place.

In addition to this, we have been provisionally awarded almost £715,000 from the Rural England Prosperity Fund which recognises the unique value - and challenges - of rural districts like Bassetlaw.

Advertisement

‘Just before Christmas, we learned that the district has secured a £3.4 million investment from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The secured funding was one of the highest allocations in Notts’ says Coun James Naish.

This money will allow us to invest directly in capital projects in our small towns and villages across Bassetlaw.

Advertisement

Securing funding like this from central government is essential as part of ‘Levelling Up’ and helps to ensure the future prosperity and success of our district.

In every application it makes, the council has to put forward a robust business case and a vision for how it can deliver better outcomes for its people and businesses.

Advertisement

As we move forward into the New Year of 2023, we will be working hard to make our vision a reality and build a more prosperous Bassetlaw for all who live in the district.

I’d like to sign off from this column by wishing everyone a Happy New Year!

Advertisement

And don’t forget that our bin collection days have changed for the next few weeks.

You can find the revised dates for your area by visiting www.bassetlaw.gov.uk.

Advertisement