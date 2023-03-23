Firstly this week, a group of Bassetlaw Councillors and officers visited Culham Science Park which is home to the UK Atomic Energy Authority, which will deliver the Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP) fusion energy project here in Bassetlaw.

As well as getting a greater insight into what will be delivered at West Burton through the STEP project, we were able to visit Oxfordshire Advanced Skills and see the range of apprenticeships and opportunities that will be available to the next generation of Bassetlaw residents.

Similar opportunities will be displayed at the What Next in North Notts careers event for secondary school children which takes place next week.

Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

Secondly, it has been confirmed that the latest part of the Safer Streets project will soon be completed. Thanks to funding from the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, over the past 12 months, we have installed three refuge points in key locations; created Safer Streets Wardens; delivered ‘Stand By Her’ training to landlords; and installed additional lighting along well-used routes between the town centre and residential areas.

The final part of the project will see more refuge points installed in The Canch and at the top of Bridge Street, in addition to extra CCTV which will cover Bracebridge.

Finally, the council’s housing initiatives continue at pace. This week, there has been a visit to Larwood House which is the council’s extensively refurbished Independent Living Centre.

As part of this scheme, we have converted 32 bedsits into 18 modern, energy-efficient, self-contained apartments.

This is the first of four Independent living centres that will be refurbished in Bassetlaw as part of a five-year, multi-million-pound project which is investing in accommodation explicitly designed for and aimed at older tenants.

This will be my last column for a while due to the pre-election period starting next week. Suffice to say, I hope that you will all take the time to vote in these elections.

From bins and parks to planning and town centre regeneration, the district council shapes all our lives daily, so it is important that you elect the right people to lead these services over the next four years.

Whatever the outcome, I know that the next four years are going to be exciting and transformational for Bassetlaw!