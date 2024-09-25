Jake Richards column: Credible first steps made in creating an NHS fit for the future
From Dinnington to Maltby, we all rely on our local healthcare services, whether it’s visiting the GP, accessing urgent care, or supporting our loved ones through long-term conditions.
But the reality is that our beloved NHS is under enormous strain, and it’s not sustainable in its current state.
In Rother Valley, we’ve felt the pressure more than most.
Our local hospitals like Rotherham General and Bassetlaw Hospital have been hit by years of underfunding and neglect.
Staff shortages are rampant, waiting times are overgrown, and mental health services are stretched to the limit.
As Lord Ara Darzi set out in his probe into the NHS, this Government inherited a broken NHS which is in a critical condition, which has only been compounded by the impact of strikes under the last Government.
Labour’s plans for the NHS offers a real opportunity to reverse this trend.
The Prime Minister and his team are committed to making the necessary reforms to our NHS, hiring thousands more nurses and doctors, and addressing the workforce crisis head-on.
They’ve also promised to expand mental health services and bring down waiting times, something our community has been crying out for.
Under Labour, Rother Valley could finally get the investment it needs to deliver the world-class healthcare we deserve.
The Darzi Report provides a clear vision for the future of the NHS.
Authored by former Labour minister Lord Ara Darzi, the report emphasises the need for integrated care, focusing on quality, safety, and innovation.
It recognises that the NHS needs reform to cope with 21st-century demands.
The report also highlights the importance of shifting towards preventative healthcare, ensuring that the NHS not only treats illness but also actively promotes long-term health and wellbeing, reducing the burden on acute services, something that our new government is deeply committed to.
We will not see change overnight, however, under a new leadership, this Government has made credible and fully funded first steps in creating an NHS fit for the future.