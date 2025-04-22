Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We all know how important GPs are in looking after our community, writes Rother Valley MP Jake Richards.

I know the dedication and skill that is provided by our health practitioners at Dinnington Group Practice and Kiveton Park Medical Practice, to name just a couple.

But when I knock on doors, local residents regularly vent their frustration after enduring the ‘8am scramble’ and the difficulty they have in getting a GP appointment.

At the election, I promised residents in Rother Valley that we would bring back the family doctor – and I’m delighted to now see over 1,500 extra GPs have been recruited since October 1.

This comes after the Labour Government’s early moves to remove the red tape, which was previously preventing surgeries from hiring doctors, soon after coming into office.

The recruitment boost, part of the government’s Plan for Change, will help end the scandal of patients in Rother Valley struggling to see a doctor.

People will be more readily able to receive the timely care they deserve, helping to shift healthcare from hospitals to the community, easing pressure on local GPs and cutting waiting lists.

The Labour Government has also provided the biggest boost to GP funding in years – an extra £899 million on top of the existing budget for general practice along with new reforms to free up GPs from red tape and box-ticking targets so they can spend more time caring for patients.

Since Labour came into power, the Government has delivered over two million extra appointments, meeting its target seven months early, and the waiting list has fallen five months running, down by 193,000.

Change takes time, especially after 14 years of Tory managed decline. I’m pleased to see this investment in the frontline of the NHS, as part of our ten-year Plan for Change, and I look forward to seeing local residents have an easier time getting the appointments they need.