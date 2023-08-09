Inner Wheel column: Incredible things can happen when women support women

​Her charity this year, in conjunction with the Derby Women’s Centre and the Nottingham Women’s Centre, is supporting vulnerable women who have possibly left their homes with just the clothes that they stand up in, together with maybe their children, to seek the solace of the women’s refuges in our area following domestic abuse, where the organisations are empowering women, children and young people to survive and thrive.

More than 130 members attended and witnessed the induction changeover of chair as well as attend training sessions in the morning for the club officers at the start of their year of office and enjoy several reunions of friendship over a lovely meal at Eastwood Hall, near Nottingham.

Being the 100th year since Margarette Goulding formed Inner Wheel in 1924, the 100 for 100 challenge has begun and DC Mary has suggested that 100 toiletries are collected in gift bags, as well as new games to support the refuges and given to the ladies and children who enter.

'We’re all really excited to see how we can help more girls and women fulfil their potential whilst supporting our local communities' says Yvette editor for Inner Wheel's District 22, which covers the whole of Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

If anyone would like to support the collections, please get in touch via email at [email protected] where arrangements will be made to collect or receive items.

Also in the week, district chairwoman Mary and immediate past district chairwoman Elaine Hopkins met with young ladies of Girlguiding to see how our two female-only organisations can work together to support each other.

If any ladies in the communities would like to come and see what our organisation is about, come and sit in up to three meetings or come and attend an event in the district to get a feel of the friendship and fun that sustains our organisation.