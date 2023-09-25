Health Column: It is now easier than ever to book your vaccine ahead of winter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Covid and flu programme is starting this month and I thought I would tell you why getting protected is so important for people living in Nottingham and across Nottinghamshire.

Every year, the NHS offers free Covid-19 and flu vaccinations to those who are most vulnerable.

Guest columnist Adam Hayward is assistant director of immunisation and vaccination at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

The vaccinations help your body to increase its immunity to these common viruses.

So if you catch either of the viruses, all being well, you should only experience mild symptoms.

This year, the vaccinations are being offered to people aged 65 and over, pregnant women, people who have certain underlying health conditions, household contacts of people who are immunosuppressed, frontline health and social care workers and carers.

Some underlying health conditions which make people eligible include diabetes, COPD, chronic heart, kidney or liver disease and patients undergoing treatments more cancer.

If you are unsure whether you are eligible, speak to your GP, consultant or have a look on the local NHS website for more information.

Covid-19 is still a dangerous illness that can have life-threatening impacts for the most vulnerable people in our society.

It is not a thing of the past and we know that every year flu hospitalises thousands of people.

Vaccinations are our best defence against these viruses ahead of what could be a very challenging winter in the NHS.

So, I would encourage everyone who is eligible for a flu and Covid vaccine to make sure they take up the offer ahead of the winter period.

It is the best way to protect yourself against winter illnesses and it is a quick and easy process.

There will be plenty of vaccination sites across the city and county and the booking process is easier than ever.

You can book your vaccines via your local GP or pharmacist or through the NHS website or by calling 119.