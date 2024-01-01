​In this centenary year, International Inner Wheel’s president Trish Douglas’s theme is to Shine A Light: Brighten Lives for the Future, which in turn gives us strong women and a stronger world, writes Yvette Thomas, Inner Wheel’s District 22 editor.

District 22, which covers the whole of Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire in its catchment area, held its International Rally recently with the aim of celebrating the district’s support for the Book Bus project in Zambia.

So far, more than 8,000 books have been donated and £30,000 raised by IWGB&I (Inner Wheel Great Britain and Ireland).

The push is now on to raise a further £10,000 nationally to purchase a new bus and to maintain it for one year.

This is a target which should easily be reached.

The 18 clubs in District 22 were represented at the meeting with one member at large enjoying a presentation by David Gordon CEO and Monica Mulenga, Book Bus Zambia project director, including a live

link to a school in Zambia which is supported by The Book Bus charity.

Seeing the delight on the faces of the children and hearing from some of them the difference that has been made to their lives gave a glow to everyone present and we all raised our lights to shine on these young people, some of whom walk for more than an hour to get to and from school.

