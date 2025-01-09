Column: Your responses will help to shape plan for future years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Firstly, I’d like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Happy New Year! The start of a new year traditionally offers an opportunity for a fresh start or to look at ways to improve our lives with a new year’s resolution. If you made one - I wish you the best of luck, writes Coun Julie Leigh, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

​For others, the start of the year sees people assessing their finances, something we’ll also be looking at here at the council.

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone across the district who got involved in our recent Budget Conversation. Your responses will help shape our budget for the next financial year and plan for future years.

Alongside this, we’ve already found various savings, service efficiencies and transformation, which will contribute towards closing the current budget gap.

Many of you will also have heard about the Government’s plans to reform local government across England, including in Nottinghamshire.

Proposals are currently being sought from councils, including ours. We have until autumn 2025 to come to an agreement on what these should look like.

I want to reassure residents that we will be working to make sure these proposals have consensus and, crucially, are in the best interests of the whole area.

This week we’ve been officially unveiling our Notts Building Preservation Trust Award, in recognition of the regeneration of Middletons Yard into a modern and contemporary business hub. The work has been singled out for a Harry Johnson award for Best New Design 2024.

We’re thrilled that the work to create this business hub has received such prestigious recognition as we look to help support small and micro businesses as they get started and grow to their full potential.

Finally, while the warmer weather may feel like a long way off, we’re continuing to invest in our parks and open spaces. The latest addition, three new defibrillators, have been installed at our three parks, including the Canch in Worksop.

We secured the money after successfully bidding for support from the Community Automated External Defibrillators (AED) Fund, distributed through the London Hearts Charity on behalf of the Department of Health and Social Care.

While we hope the defibrillators are never needed, it’s reassuring to know they are there, should someone need this potentially lifesaving equipment.