This change is just one of the recommendations from the recent cross-party highways review which supported the recommendation to move to longer-term programmes, to help planning and delivery, along with keeping residents better informed.

It has also just been confirmed that an extra £4.7m from the Government has been approved for us to use on our active travel projects.

The original funding was provided to help local authorities as part of the work to combat the pandemic. The schemes are largely infrastructure projects such as cycle lanes and footways.

There are 381 individual road, footway and drainage schemes planned across the county, full details of which can be found on our website.

Residents can expect an increase in spend on footway improvements and drainage repairs and we are also completing our LED lighting programme.

An additional funding of £12m will be spent over the next four years for structural patching repairs.

Columnist Coun Neil Clarke is chairman of the county’s transport and environment committee and says residents will see new patching teams out and about from May with a focus on right first-time repairs.

The £47.4m investment includes: £22.6m allocated to capital maintenance schemes to improve local roads, £4.8m allocated to integrated transport schemes, which includes £0.35m of additional county council funding for road safety schemes; as well as allocations to fund major transport scheme business cases, £5.4m of county council funding to deliver the traffic management revenue programme; and additional council funding towards highway maintenance and street lighting energy savings, and £14.6m of funding secured to deliver Gedling Access Road; Southwell Flood Risk Alleviation scheme; Active Travel programmes; and potential bus improvements through the Transforming Cities Fund.

I have highlighted before this administration's commitment to improving Nottinghamshire's roads and this will soon be seen on the ground as residents will see our new patching teams out and about from May with a focus on right first-time repairs.

In addition to road maintenance, the highways funding will go towards local transport improvements such as improving accessibility, addressing congestion, and improving road safety.