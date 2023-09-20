Column: You could make a big difference as one of our foster carers in Notts

News you can trust since 1895
​Have you ever considered fostering? I think hearing from our dedicated foster carers really is the best way to understand what fostering with the council is really like, and the impact it will have on your life, says Coun Tracey Taylor, the county council’s cabinet member for children and families.
By Tracey Taylor
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST- 2 min read
Coun Tracey Taylor, Nottinghamshire County Council's cabinet member for children and families. (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)Coun Tracey Taylor, Nottinghamshire County Council's cabinet member for children and families. (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)
​I wanted to share the heart-warming story of Mark, who has been fostering for six years and recently retired from his job of nearly two decades to take on caring full time.

He said: “If somebody came to me and asked me if they should become a foster carer, obviously I would say ‘yes’! I would tell them it does impact your life.

“Of course, it does. But it’s such a positive, positive experience and we’ve had such wonderful children staying with us.

“It’s a privilege to be part of these children’s lives, have them coming to our house and to see how developed they are and loved they are when they go to their new family.”

His oldest son Daniel, 18, has also shone a light on how fulfilling life can be watching foster children grow up in the family home – getting the love and care that they deserve, and need, that they wouldn’t have had otherwise.

He said: “They’re welcomed into our family. When they’ve been with us for three months, six months, a year, they feel like they’re part of our family.

"Obviously, it is sad when you do have to see them leave because that’s part of the process. But to be able to give them that familial love is everything.”

'There are over 950 looked-after children in Nottinghamshire and we know that a safe, loving home is the best place for them to thrive', says the county council's cabinet member for children and families.'There are over 950 looked-after children in Nottinghamshire and we know that a safe, loving home is the best place for them to thrive', says the county council's cabinet member for children and families.
This is just one of the many stories which help give a valuable insight into life as a foster carer.

There are over 950 looked-after children in Nottinghamshire and we know that a safe, loving home is the best place for them to thrive.

We want to make sure that as many children as possible have a stable environment where they will be cared for.

If you could provide a home for a Nottinghamshire child, come along to an information event – either online or in person – or get in touch with our friendly fostering recruitment team who will be happy to answer any questions you may have.

No question is too big or too small.

All the information you need is on our fostering website by going to Nottinghamshire.gov.uk/foster.