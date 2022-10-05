I often hear from our wonderful carers how much fostering has enriched their lives. I hope that we can reach more people who can make massive differences to the lives of local children and young people – and benefit from their fostering experience too.

Christine and Steve, Nottinghamshire foster carers, are a wonderful example of how foster care can change lives – both for children and for carers. They’ve had two long-term placements for the past 11 years and have recently begun fostering a 15-year-old.

I was very proud to recently present long service awards to 11 of our local foster carers, celebrating a combined total of 228 years of caring for our county’s fostered children.

Coun Tracey Taylor, cabinet member for children and young people at Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

I am so grateful to all those who choose to foster with Nottinghamshire Council for many years, but we desperately need more people to think about fostering.

We currently have 951 looked after children in Nottinghamshire and there are always more in need of our support.

When you foster with Nottinghamshire Council, our friendly fostering team will support you every step of the way.

From the recruitment team, who will answer all of your initial questions and get you started on your journey, to the social workers who will continue to be there for you throughout your placements, you’ll never be alone when you’re fostering with us.

"If you have ever considered fostering, now is the time to get in touch. If you’re able to support a local young person or sibling group, you could make a real difference at a crucial time", writes Coun Tracey Taylor.

There are different types of ways to foster care with the council, all with good benefits, payments, continual training, and regular support offered by the council.

If you think fostering might be for you, our online information events are a really easy way to learn more and a chance for you to ask any questions you may have about fostering.

The next information session is on Tuesday, October 11, at 10am. We also have in-person events happening. Find out more at nottinghamshire.gov.uk/care/fostering/events