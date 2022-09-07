In Nottinghamshire, there were 180 deaths by suicide between 2018 and 2020.

We are trying to encourage people to ‘Hold on to Hope’ – either when theyhave been affected by suicide, or if they have thought about ending their own life.

We have asked members of the public who have been affected by suicide to send in their photos of hope and to share what the photo means to them.

Coun Matt Barney, cabinet member for adult social care and public health at Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

These powerful images will be shared on our website and social media to send a message to others that they are not alone and that there can be hope even in the most difficult times.

Starting a conversation about mental health or suicide may seem like a daunting prospect, but it may just save a life.

You may be concerned that talking about suicide with someone will put ideas in their head, but that is not true.

Evidence shows asking someone directly about suicide can protect them, as people often say it was a huge relief to be able to talk about how they are feeling.

“We’re trying to encourage people to ‘Hold on to Hope’," says Coun Matt Barney, Nottinghamshire County Council cabinet member for adult social care and public health.

The Campaign Against Living Miserably – thecalmzone.net – has come up with some great tips for tackling those conversations:

Choose a time and a place to chat: avoid putting off your chat by planning a where and a when. Somewhere private is best, maybe going for a walk.

Be direct and honest: it is all too easy for people to say ‘I’m fine’, so it is best to be upfront and ask someone if they are struggling with their mental health or planning to take their own life.

Find another way to say it: writing things down is a great way to figure out what to say. Once you have done this, you can have a conversation, send an email, a whatsapp or text.

Get professional help: if you are worried about someone, or are having suicidal thoughts yourself call the mental health crisis line on 0808 196 3779 or Samaritans free on 116 123. Call 999 if there is immediate risk.

If you have been bereaved by suicide, you can contact the Tomorrow Project for support at [email protected] on 0115 880 0282 or via tomorrowproject.org.uk

For more, see nottinghamshire.gov.uk/suicide – support is available here in Nottinghamshire. Please reach out if you need it.