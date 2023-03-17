News you can trust since 1895
Column: Worksop keeps losing out and now we want a slice of the pie

November 2019 saw Worksop on the national news when the flood waters spread along Central Avenue, its surrounding roads, and on through the town centre, deluging the Canch, the library and then into Priorswell Road and beyond, writes Coun Jo White.

By Coun Jo White
Published 17th Mar 2023, 08:00 GMT- 2 min read

The water seeped into houses and businesses, with boats sent to rescue people, valued possessions destroyed, and every available local skip filled with wrecked carpets and settees.

Approximately, 200 properties were flooded and it was a replay of the 2007 floods that they said would never happen again in our lifetime.

The 2019 floods were the death knell for some Worksop businesses and today properties remain uninhabited with residents in these streets unable to get house insurance.

Coun Jo White, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Bassetlaw, and deputy leader of Bassetlaw District Council.
Last year, the Government revealed big flood alleviation plans for the town centre, opening up the River Ryton so that it could flow without the restrictions of the buildings that currently straddle it and making our open spaces more capable of holding the flood waters.

We also heard big claims that £11.7million was being put aside for dealing with the flooding in Bassetlaw. On closer examination this can be best described as pipeline projects with the funding to be allocated in future years.

In more recent weeks, the Government has admitted that there is no money for Bassetlaw. The convoluted calculations they run consistently give higher priority to areas with greater population densities.

This means towns like Worksop consistently lose out.

“It was a replay of the floods they said would never happen again in our lifetime”, writes ​Coun Jo White, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Bassetlaw, and deputy leader of Bassetlaw DC.
The Environment Agency hoped to get a share of the recently awarded Levelling Up monies so that they could begin this much-needed work, but close reading of the spec reveals that it cannot be used for flood alleviation schemes.

Where is the money for Bassetlaw? We have been betrayed, they have done all the painstaking work, done the designs, shared their ideas and worked out the priorities and now it's all worth nothing.

It’s about time the people in the Government got their act together and sorted this.

Why is nobody in the Government fighting for Bassetlaw?

When rich villages like Lowdham, near Newark, get a £1.6m flood alleviation scheme, we want a slice of the pie.

