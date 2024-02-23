Column: Working in partnerships can bring positive results for our area

Guest columnist Coun Lynne Schuller is cabinet member for health and wellbeing at Bassetlaw District Council.

This very positive event addressed issues as diverse as cancer diagnosis and treatment, how the health and well-being sector is helping to alleviate problems around the cost of living, and how with a partnership approach, we can create healthier communities.

If you’d like to know more about this event, and gain more health and well-being insights, you can read my regular blog in the news section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk

Advertisement

Advertisement

Our partnership approach was also evident this week in the announcement of the Safe Streets project in Worksop that aims to reduce anti-social behaviour and crime as well as help residents to feel safer in their community.

Thanks to £166k of funding from the Nottinghamshire Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and the Home Office, Bassetlaw District Council is installing 10 new CCTV cameras in and around the Sandy Lane estate, fitting new gates and fencing near residential blocks, in addition to environmental improvements.

We want to target the causes of ASB and criminal activity in this part of Worksop and feeling safe where you live is vital to allow you to be healthy.

Sometimes just small changes can make lives better.

Finally, you may have seen some information from the NHS about the rising number of children and adults catching measles, which is very contagious and can make children and adults seriously unwell.

“Our partnership approach was also evident in the announcement of the Safe Streets project in Worksop that aims to reduce anti-social behaviour and crime as well as help residents to feel safer​”, says Coun Lynne Schuller, cabinet member for health and wellbeing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The current rise is linked to fewer children and adults taking up the MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) jab.

Vaccination is the most important thing we can do to protect ourselves and our children, and even if you’ve missed vaccines in the past, it’s never too late to act.

Please contact your GP to find out if your child has received both doses of the vaccination. However, if you notice symptoms of measles in you or your child, please do not attend your GP in person as this increases the risk of passing it onto other people.