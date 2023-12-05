Why won’t Alexander Stafford debate me? This is the question many people are asking since Alexander refused my invitation for open, civil debates across Rother Valley ahead of the General Election, writes Jake Richards, Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Rother Valley.

Guest columnist Jake Richards is Labour's prospective parliamentary candidate for Rother Valley.

Is he ashamed of the Conservative record? Since the last election, the country has suffered the worst reduction in living standards since records began.

People are asking themselves: after 13 years of Tory government, am I better off? And the answer is overwhelmingly negative. The tax cuts announced in the recent autumn statement, whilst welcome, are a drop in the ocean, when one considers the 25 Tory tax rises that Alexander Stafford voted for and the Tories have implemented since 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond personal finances, are people happy at the direction of travel of the country? On the NHS, waiting lists in Rotherham are at record levels. People are waiting years for basic operations. Some of this has been worsened by the pandemic but waiting lists were rising exponentially before Covid-19.

Rishi Sunak promised to cut waiting lists at the beginning of the year, but they keep going up and now 7.8 million people are waiting for treatment. It may be because the Tories have had seven health secretaries in seven years. How can our NHS receive the leadership it deserves with such chaos?

People are understandably concerned about levels of immigration. At the last four general elections, the Conservatives promised to reduce levels of immigration.

Yet just recently, it was announced that levels of immigration this year are at record levels – with around net migration at 750,000. In the last two years, the numbers are equivalent to the city of Birmingham arriving. Meanwhile, the Rwanda plan – if you can call it a plan – is in tatters and the small boat crossings continue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What about ‘levelling up’? In the autumn statement, this mission seems to have been forgotten. Some further investment has been announced, but none will be here in Rother Valley. Our brilliant towns and villages – Harthill, Anston, Woodsetts, Dinnington, Kiveton – will not receive a penny from this new ‘levelling up round’.

Meanwhile, our bus routes have been scrapped. South Yorkshire has lost 40 per cent of its buses since 2010 – when the Tories came to power.

It is a record of shameful failure. 13 years in government – and it’s difficult to think of a single achievement.

Or maybe Alexander is worried about the debates highlighting his prominent support for Liz Truss? He campaigned and voted for Truss to become Prime Minister, and supported her budget which has cost thousands of families in Rother Valley significant sums.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is time for a change in government and a new approach. Labour is the party of economic hard-headedness, with a plan for growing the economy and supporting hard-working families through the cost of living crisis. Labour will offer a long-term strategy for the NHS to cut waiting lists, get control of our borders and protect our public services. Labour is the party of government, offering stability in our economy and reform of our public services.