So if you’re a small or medium-sized business owner in Nottinghamshire, you may be wondering how to take your business to the next level.

Whether you are just starting out, looking to expand, or ready to scale up, you can benefit from the free and impartial support of our business advice team.

We can offer: one-to-one advice from our experienced and friendly advisers, who can help you with business planning, funding, finance, legislation, sustainability, and more.

Guest columnist Fardad Amirsaeedi is Nottinghamshire County Council’s business and enterprise manager.

We can also signpost you to other relevant support networks and organisations, such as local enterprise partnerships, peer-to-peer networks, specialised support groups, and training providers.

Advice and guidance are available on how to access funding and finance opportunities, such as grants, loans, and equity schemes. We can help you find and apply for the most suitable funding for your business needs and goals.

We also keep you informed of the latest funding news and opportunities.

We have information and guidance for you on the latest topics and trends affecting your business, such as zero carbon planning and digital transformation.

Finally, we organise business support surgeries, which are a great way to get face-to-face advice from our advisers in a convenient location near you.

Over the last year, we have worked with over 300 local businesses across Nottinghamshire, providing over 600 hours of one-to-one support.

We have also helped them secure over £400k of grant funding and organised 15 business support surgeries across Nottinghamshire.

Many businesses have told us that being able to access business support has been highly beneficial.

Our advisers always take the time to fully understand each business and use their wealth of knowledge to provide honest feedback and practical tips.

We also work in partnership with the D2N2 Growth Hub, a one-stop shop for business support across the county.

To find out about receiving free business advice, book a surgery slot or to find out about other events, visit www.d2n2growthhub.co.uk