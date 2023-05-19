Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who voted in the recent district council elections, and the staff who administered the election and enabled it to take place.

Over the last couple of months, councillors have been speaking to people on the doorstep and as a result, we are more informed, understand the concerns of residents and the ambitions they would like to see for our towns and villages.

Your votes are an endorsement of our vision and through a new administration, we will be working extremely hard to honour those promises made on the doorstep and make Bassetlaw a better place to live, work and enjoy.

Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

This week, the council held its annual general meeting, where the next civic chair and vice-chair were confirmed, as well as my position as leader of the council and the appointment of councillors to respective committees and bodies.

This is the starting point for this administration, a chance to welcome a number of new councillors across the political spectrum, as well as a few familiar faces.

With that in mind, we will soon begin to consult on our vision that stretches to 2040, in addition to the council’s Corporate Plan, which will seek to build communities and enhance opportunities for everyone.

There is a lot to be positive about over the next few years and the council will be in a position to expand further on some of its initiatives over the coming weeks and months.

Just some of these will include; the progress of our Levelling Up project in Worksop town centre, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, that will benefit many local businesses, as well as the Rural England Prosperity Fund to champion smaller communities.

The progress of the STEP prototype fusion energy plant at West Burton, and the multi-million pounds of investment it will bring over the coming decades will also be a major talking point.

There will be a lot of exciting announcements over the next few months. I look forward to telling you more through this column.