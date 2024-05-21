Column: We want to give you more choice and control over your healthcare
Everyone is different, so it is important that any decisions about health start with what matters most to you.
You know your personal circumstances best and so it’s important for you to ask questions and share how the options will affect you.
During any appointment, where a decision on care is made you should understand: What are the benefits? What are the risks? What are the alternatives? What if I do nothing?
These questions are important because, alongside your health professional, it will help you gather the information you need to make a decision that is right for you. Sometimes it maybe that no treatment is the right decision for you, and that is ok.
Healthcare isn’t a one size fits all approach and I believe personalised care is so important because when you understand what’s going on with your health, you can make better decisions around your care and treatment. We want you to be an active participant in your care.
Knowing more about you can also help doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals to give you the best advice and care.
This may be to select a test or intervention such as going ahead with surgery or choosing a different treatment option or deciding not to have treatment.
I know that healthcare appointments can be nerve wracking and overwhelming, but there aremany ways you can prepare.
Consider bringing a family member or friend, don’t be afraid to say you don’t understand, never feel embarrassed about asking questions, write down all your questions in advance or make notes when you are in the appointment.
By being prepared, you will get the most out of the appointment and gives us the best opportunity to help you make a decision.
We hope that by having better conversations with health professionals, we can create a new relationship between people, professionals and the health and care system.
To do this, we want you to feel empowered to ask questions and speak to your healthcare team about what matters most to you. So when talking to health professionals just remember ‘it’s OK to ask!’
Find out more about personalised care at notts.icb.nhs.uk/your-health/personalised-care-2/its-ok-to-ask