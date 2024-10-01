Column: We want residents to be able to live healthier and more independent lives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​I am delighted that we have approved a new Nottinghamshire Housing Strategy, which reaffirms our commitment to support housing and independent living across the county, writes Coun Keith Girling, Nottinghamshire County Council’s cabinet member for economic development and asset management.

​Readers may ask why we’ve launched this strategy when your local district or borough council is the housing authority where you live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, as the county council, we are closely involved in supporting housing provision through our roles in social care, children’s services, public health, highways, planning and as property owners.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our aim is to support quality homes and residential areas, help people live healthier independent lives and support those with complex and urgent housing needs.

Coun Keith Girling is Nottinghamshire County Council's cabinet member for economic development and asset management.

This means the new strategy will bring together the wide range of roles and responsibilities in delivering and supporting housing need and to complement the work we do with our district and borough council partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivering a diverse mix of housing in the county is complex and challenging.

The council is committed in helping to resolve these issues by working collaboratively with all our partners.

The Housing Strategy sets out how important housing and accommodation is in achieving outcomes across the communities that the county council serves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​”The ultimate goal is to help and support Nottinghamshire residents live healthier and more independent lives. This strategy will also focus on how we work together to provide safe homes for the most vulnerable in our communities”, says NCC’s Coun Keith Girling.

As the strategy evolves, this will become a key document to use with our partners to help drive improvements and meet housing needs across the county.

It underpins our strategic priorities to enable green growth, support older and younger people with care needs and other vulnerable groups to live independently, reduce health inequalities and create great places to grow up, live and work.

The ultimate goal is to help and support Nottinghamshire residents live healthier and more independent lives and I firmly believe adopting a Housing Strategy will put us on the right path to create healthy and sustainable places, meet housing needs and ensure that people can live and age well in their own homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This strategy will also focus on how we work together to provide safe homes for the most vulnerable in our communities.

We want to build homes which meet the needs of all and, I believe, that’s an area in which we have a good track record in, particularly when it comes to marketing land and identifying developers who are good at delivering what we want.

There is an ever-increasing number of residents who are in our care and our responsibility to make sure we can deliver a sustainable, long-term solution is really important.