Over the last two weeks, we’ve been speaking with local people about which areas of Worksop town centre they would like us to focus on, in addition to a number of different themes, as part of our forthcoming bid to the Levelling Up Fund.

As well as working with Bassetlaw MP, Brendan Clarke-Smith, we want people and businesses to be a big part of this process.

They can do this by sharing their ideas, which will form the basis of our bid this spring.

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

We’d like you to come and speak with us at one of a number of in-person and online events, as well as drop-in sessions on Worksop Market, and then complete our online form.

All of the details can be found by visiting our website, which can be found at www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/levellingup

Improvements to the town centre and its approaches aren’t limited to Levelling Up and, as part of the Safer Streets project, in partnership with the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry, we’re making our streets safer for everyone.

Improved CCTV cameras and coverage will form a large part of this, but we are also taking steps to help people feel safer on our streets, especially women and girls, by improving the appearance of routesinto the town centre.

In a recent survey, 44 per cent of respondents said that cleaning up the environment will make them feel safer, so we are targeting areas such as Retford Road, Cheapside and parts of Lowtown, by removing litter and fly-tipping, getting rid of graffiti and generally tidying the area up.

We’ll be working closely with the Police and Crime Commissioner on a number of projects that are associated with Safer Streets over the coming months, in addition to our close work with Nottinghamshire Police.

With this in mind, I’d like to say thank you and goodbye to former district commander for Bassetlaw, Inspector Neil Bellamy, who has worked extremely hard for the public during his time in Bassetlaw.

I wish him a long and happy retirement.

I would also like to welcome Inspector Hayley Crawford to our district and I look forward toworking with her over the coming months and years.