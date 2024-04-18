Craig Taylor, director of regeneration and neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council.

​The announcement for this fund was made in October last year when the Government named Worksop as one of 55 towns that will receive an endowment-style fund of £20million, released over the next 10 years.

This will allow local leaders to develop a Long-Term Plan for the town and deliver projects and interventions based on local priorities.

Earlier this year, a Worksop Town Board was set up to lead on these projects, which has representation from a wide range of key local leaders including those in the Bassetlaw community and third sector, business representatives, the Bassetlaw MP, the District and county councils, and the Police.

So that the Board can prepare and produce a long-term plan for the town, which includes a 10-year strategy and a more detailed three-year delivery programme, a public consultation has been launched to identify key priorities across three themes.

These are Safety and Security; High Streets, Heritage and Regeneration; and Transport and Connectivity.

We are encouraging residents and businesses to tell us exactly how you feel about Worksop in the context of these three themes, specifically when visiting the town centre, if you live here, work here, or have a business here?

We want as many people as possible to be part of this consultation so that we understand what is important to you, which will help the Board to identify the key issues that need to be addressed to benefit the town.

The survey should take no more than five to ten minutes to complete and will be open until the end of

May. To be part of this consultation, please visit: Resident Survey - www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/WorksopResidents/ or Business Survey -www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/WorksopBusinesses/

On the subject of consultations, there is just over a week left for residents to have their say on recommendations for new ward boundaries for Bassetlaw District Council.

The Local Government Boundary Commission for England’s consultation deals with a review of the number of councillors, wards and ward names for Bassetlaw District Council and is open until

Monday, April 29.