Column: We need serious investment on flooding schemes for town

Seeing the community come together to pay their respects to our fallen heroes was extremely moving and humbling. Lest we forget.

We are now two years on from the devastating floods in November 2019 that caused so much heartache and upheaval for residents and businesses.

As a council, we have worked with contractors to deliver the Government’s Property Flood Resilience Scheme, providing flood measures for over 250 individual homes and businesses.

Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

But across Worksop we still haven’t seen any significant investment in major flood defences that will protect the town.

The Government has made plenty of announcements on flooding, but I have yet to see any concrete plans for defences that protect our communities from the ever increasing extreme weather events.

We need to see serious investment and money spent on proper engineered flood schemes for Worksop, tackling issues such as the flow of the River Ryton under Bridge Street.

We need to be looking at the long term, but so far all we have is a sketchy list of unfunded schemes with no cast iron start or finish dates.

Part of our Levelling Up bid for Worksop took into account the need for flood schemes to protect Worksop. Sadly we still haven’t had any feedback from Government on this.

You can bet that if Worksop was in the South East, we would have funding in place. But then, as this week is showing, we can’t trust the Government on Levelling Up.

Finally, the Christmas tree is up in the Old Market Square ready for the Christmas lights switch-on and market this Saturday.

Organised by the North Notts BID and Worksop Charter trustees, the event kicks off at noon, with live entertainment on stage from 1.30pm.

The lights switch-on and firework display takes place at 6pm, accompanied by Slade tribute band Slyde, who will play between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.