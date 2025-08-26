Column: We must shift the way we speak, think, and act about suicide

On 10th September, people across the globe will unite to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s theme, “Changing the Narrative on Suicide”, calls on communities to shift the way we speak, think, and act about suicide, from silence and stigma to openness and understanding.

Suicide remains a leading cause of death in the UK, with men particularly at risk, yet it is still surrounded by myths and fear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Too often, conversations about suicide are avoided, leaving those who are struggling to feel isolated. Changing the narrative means recognising that talking about suicide does not cause harm, in fact, it can save lives.

Guest columnist Vicky Waring writes on the subject of mental health.

Here in Bassetlaw, the challenge is real, with a higher than national average rate, this is your chance to help make a difference. Rising costs, social isolation, and mental health struggles have put many under strain, and every one of us has a role to play in prevention.

A simple conversation, a listening ear, or knowing where to signpost support can be the first step in someone’s recovery.

What can we do?

Speak openly: Let’s replace judgement with empathy “Asking someone directly if they’re struggling shows care, not weakness”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Suicide remains a leading cause of death in the UK, with men particularly at risk, yet it is still surrounded by myths and fear."

Share stories of hope: Hearing that others have faced dark times and recovered can encourage people to seek help.

Promote resources: Make sure friends, family, and colleagues know where to turn for support.

Where to find help locally:

Samaritans – 116 123 (free, 24/7)

Mind in Bassetlaw – 01909 474 990

Nottinghamshire Mental Health Crisis Line – 0808 196 3779 (24/7 support)

This World Suicide Prevention Day, let’s commit to changing the narrative in Bassetlaw.

Together, through honesty, compassion, and connection, we can create a community where no-one feels alone in their darkest moments.