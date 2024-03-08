Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A central pillar of our society is that change can only come through peaceful, democratic process. Nearly everyone in Britain supports this basic value but there are small and vocal minorities who do not, who instead resort to violence and intimidation.

We must not allow this minority to destroy our national self-confidence, and we must be stand up for our shared values in all circumstances, no matter how difficult.

That’s why the Prime Minister has made it clear to the police that they must take a zero-tolerance approach to extremist tactics. We will reform how the government deals with extremists.

"I support the Government’s call for an immediate humanitarian pause to get increased aid into Gaza and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, which includes British citizens", says Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

If any organisation is found to be promoting extremism while receiving government funding, they will be cut off.

We will also ensure that if anyone here on a visa is spewing hate or seeking to intimidate people, they will lose their right to be here.

We must make this a country in which we all feel a renewed sense of pride. This is our home, our nation, and so we will stand together to combat the forces of division, and face down the extremists who would tear us apart.

We will go forward together, confident in our values and our future. We are acting decisively to tackle extremist disruption and criminality.

Over the next month, the Communities Secretary will reform how the Government conducts itself to ensure that no extremist organisations or individuals are being lent legitimacy by their interactions with central government.

The Home Secretary will prevent anyone from entering this country whose aim is to undermine our values. Anyone here on a visa who promotes hate and extremist views will lose their right to be here.

We have proscribed the extremist organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir – whose members glorified the October 7 attacks and called for ‘jihad’ on the streets of London. Supporting this group is now punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

We have introduced new legislation to crack down on intimidatory and aggressive protests, and we will empower the police to arrest protestors using face coverings to hide their identity, possessing flares or climbing on war memorials.

We are boosting funding to organisations that keep people safe. To help protect the Jewish community we have increased the Community Security Trust’s funding to record levels - more than £70 million over four years; increased funding to Tell Mama; and increased funding to protect mosques and Muslim faith schools.