Inspector Hayley Crawford is the district commander for Bassetlaw.

​My heart goes out to the parents, family and friends.

Officers have been working tirelessly along with members of the community and specialist search teams to try and find Jacob.

Thank you to all those who either shared our social media posts for information or helped in the searches, the community really came together in this search.

On April 24, I was delighted to be invited to the Best Bar None Awards night in Bassetlaw to present an award to the winner of the ‘Best Chain Venue’ which went to Liquorice Gardens.

There were some wonderful demonstrations of venues taking safety seriously in the night time economy and really upping their game when providing a service to our community in Bassetlaw.

The night-time economy is so important to our local community so it was great to celebrate those who have achieved their Best Bar None status.

We have been working hard to disrupt drug supply in Bassetlaw and executed six warrants this month seizing large amounts of cash, drugs, phones and weapons.

​”Each time we seize phones, we gather even more intelligence which helps to create further warrants and disrupt more of the supply chain”, says Inspector Hayley Crawford, Bassetlaw district commander.

I am pleased to see William Roe has been jailed for stealing a work van whilst the worker was in the van. Roe stole the van from Victoria Square in Worksop causing the owner of the van to fall from the van and causing all his tools spill out on to the road as Roe drove off.

Roe is a well-recorded vehicle thief and I was pleased to see him get locked up and off our streets.

My team did an amazing job in stopping a vehicle in Blyth after it was reported to be involved in a series of shop thefts.

Four people were arrested from the vehicle and large amounts of clothing were found in their possession suspected to have been stolen from clothes shops.

The occupants of the vehicle also had equipment in their possession used to remove security tags from clothing.

We have noticed an increase in more organised teams of people operating in the district to commit theft.

We will continue to disrupt these teams and work with our surrounding forces to intercept them as they come in to our district.

Officers in Worksop will be carrying out cycle marking clinics over the next few months.

Dates for your diary so far are: May 12 – Asda, Sandy Lane, Worksop; June 9 - Carburton Tea Rooms; July 21– Welbeck Garden Centre Car Park.