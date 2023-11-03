Column: We have been hard at work helping our communities to recover
The impact of the storm was felt not just in Bassetlaw, but across the UK with Scotland and the Midlands seeing exceptionally heavy rainfall. Locally, this has resulted in flooding to multiple properties across Bassetlaw, with Retford and Worksop particularly badly hit.
We completely understand the frustration that residents are feeling, having been in the worst-affected areas throughout the weekend. Bassetlaw was particularly badly hit by record water levels flowing from elsewhere in the Midlands – through the District – towards the River Trent.
As soon as the floodwater began to recede, we have been helping communities to recover. This includes clearing streets of debris (29.3 tonnes) ; helping to remove and dispose of flood-damaged items from properties (33.4 tonnes); and providing business support where it is need. We have also placed a number of families in temporary accommodation.
The Government has announced a package of support for people who have suffered internal flood damage to their homes and businesses.
At the time of writing, we are yet to receive the full details of how this will operate and when the funds will be made available to councils to distribute.
We appreciate the urgency of this support, however, and as soon as we have the information and funds, we will move quickly to ensure that residents and business can access funding.
We recognise that more needs to be done to prevent flooding. Councillors have repeatedly lobbied for substantial flood protection investment in Retford and Worksop, and are disappointed that £11.7m of projects announced in 2021 have yet to materialise.
This inaction is to the obvious detriment of Bassetlaw residents and we are calling on ministers and the Environment Agency to work with us so that flood alleviation schemes can be put in place as soon as possible. I have also personally written to Bassetlaw’s MP as early as June this year, with a follow-up letter in July, seeking a meeting to discuss this funding and to put forward residents’ concerns.
I am still awaiting a response.
The repeated personal impact of flooding must be recognised, and we will continue to lobby Government and the Environment Agency on behalf of residents for meaningful flood alleviation schemes to finally be brought forwards after years of campaigning.”