We can show even more affection – this time for our local environment – by recycling items like card and gift wrapping paper… although it might be best to keep the gift to avoid offending your loved one.

Nottinghamshire residents already have a good record for recycling, but special days like Valentine’s Day and Christmas Day do produce more than their fair share of disposable waste, so it is worth remembering that cards and wrapping paper without glitter, flocking or foil on them can all be easily put into your recycling bin at home. Flowers, once they are past their best, can also be easily composted at home to give a little love back to your garden, and if you’ve given or received a nice plant rather than some snipped blooms, then even better, because plants can live on happily reducing carbon dioxide levels and keeping the love alive for years to come!

Of course, good recycling practice is not just for special occasions.

Coun Mike Adams, Nottinghamshire County Council's environment ambassador. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

Recycling at home, composting our food waste or even ordering coffee in a reusable cup each day makes a huge difference.

These are all ways we can help our community to be just that little bit more green.

By taking the time to separate recyclables, like tins and plastic bottles from non-recyclable waste on a daily basis, and putting the correct items in recycling bins, we can ensure that the right materials will be collected, recycled and ultimately made into something new.

I’m pleased to say Nottinghamshire Council has recycling centres located throughout the county achieving approximately 80 per cent recycling and composting performance and 98 per cent user satisfaction.

This week’s guest columnist Coun Mike Adams is the environment ambassador for Nottinghamshire Council.

By putting the correct items in waste bins or taking suitable items to our recycling centres, we can all play a part in keeping our natural habitat clean and green for future generations.

You can find out more about recycling in the month of Valentine’s Day by visiting: veolia.co.uk/nottinghamshire/Valentines

