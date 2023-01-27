Many local charities and community groups have embedded a commitment to sustainability across their work.

At BCVS (Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service), we have developed a sustainability plan to ensure that we make a difference within all areas of our work from very small to larger long term commitments.

We know that every action, no matter how small, can make a difference.

Lucy Curtis, VCSE development officer at BCVS.

This includes buying from local businesses wherever possible, only printing when we really need to, recycling old computers in addition to all paper, plastic, glass etc and removing use of all single use plastics from our offices and events.

We have taken part in litter picking events, have purchased a compost bin for our food waste, and are encouraging staff to walk or cycle to work whenever they can.

There are many more local charities and groups doing fantastic work to encourage positive change across Bassetlaw.

WEBA Waste has a “Repair Café” based at the Oasis Centre, which encourages people to take along their broken bikes or electrical items to see if they can be mended, instead of thrown away.

​Members of staff from BCVS, alongside Steve Brown, head of corporate partnerships, Bassetlaw District Council, taking part in a community litter pick.

We also have Muddy Fork, Oasis Centre, Rhubarb Farm and all the local allotments, inspiring us to be greener, and minimise food waste by growing our own.

The Bassetlaw Food Insecurity Network, which is a network of nearly 200 members from across Bassetlaw, has taken reducing food waste to the next level by preventing over 27 tonnes of surplus food from going to landfill.

This has been achieved by encouraging local schools and community groups to set up “food hubs”.

The food sold at the food hubs comes from regional surplus food charity FareShare East Midlands, as well as input from local sandwich manufacturers such as Greencore and Samworth Brothers, who regularly donate any surplus produce they have available to the hubs.

It’s not just food that we can stop throwing away – everyday items can be donated and re-sold in charity shops across the area, and the Worksop charity Men in Sheds has been busy making some fantastic items by using donated wood and old pallets.

Nottinghamshire Furniture Project also enjoys repurposing unwanted furniture to prevent it from going to waste, with a team of staff and volunteers dedicated to upcycling preloved furniture to give it a more modern look so it can then be donated or sold.

We can all help in our own way by either using things up, wearing things out, making things do, or simply doing without.

Through our work with local young people, we also know that this is a subject they are particularly passionate about and are keen to volunteer in organisations that are actively working to make the world a better place.

Bassetlaw is one of the most beautiful places on earth, and across the voluntary and community sector we will continue to do all we can to protect it for future generations.

For more information and guidance, and to access the range of online resources that we have put together on sustainability, please visit: www.bcvs.org.uk/sustainability.

If your group would like support to develop a sustainability plan and make a local difference please get in touch with me via email – [email protected]