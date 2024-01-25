Column: We believe in the power of community to help make positive changes

Guest columnist Marzena Karp-Singh is community and group development officer for Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service.

Our aim is to strengthen our ties with local residents, listen to the needs of the community, and work together to make Manton an even better place to live.

This February half-term, we are kicking off our community initiatives with two fantastic events, and we can’t wait to see you there!

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Tuesday, February 13, which is Pancake Day, we invite you and your families to join us at Manton Club for a morning of pancake-flipping fun.

From 10am to 12noon, we’ll be providing all the ingredients and equipment FREE for you to make your own delicious pancakes.

But that’;s not all – we’ll also be available to chat about how we can collaborate to improve your neighbourhood. In addition to this, local charity From the Heart Charity will be on hand to help the children create FREE Valentine’s Day cards. This event is FREE of charge.

The fun doesn’t stop there though. On Wednesday, February 14, we’re hosting a ‘Growing Volunteers’ event at Willow Community Garden, which is also situated in the heart of Manton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s a fantastic opportunity to get outdoors, get active, and meet new friends – at the same time as planting pumpkins in preparation for picking and pumpkin carving in the autumn.

​”On February 14, we’re hosting a ‘Growing Volunteers’ event at Willow Community Garden, in the heart of Manton”, says BCVS’s Marzena Karp-Singh.

We don’t want you to go home empty-handed though, so we will also be potting some peas that you can take home with you all at no cost to you.

We would invite you back at the end of term school holidays in March to re-pot them into the ground as they get bigger, and in October, you can come and get your pumpkins!

There’s nothing like the joy of seeing our community bloom - quite literally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We would love to grow volunteers and make connections with local people who enjoy gardening and the outdoors.

Grab your wellies and gloves, bring a hot flask, and we would love to see you there. Although if you don’t have wellies don’t let that stop you – we can connect you with getting the right kit if needed.

Manton is a great community, and we are committed to supporting people both now and in the future.

Our goal is to create spaces for dialogue, collaboration, and shared experiences that enhance the quality of life for everyone in Manton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We believe in the power of community, and the input and participation of local residents – the people at the heart of the community - together, we are positive that we can achieve great things.

As we look forward to the activities, we know that that the voices of Manton matter.

Please come along to talk to us and share your thoughts, ideas, and dreams for Manton with us – we would love to try and turn some of them into reality.