Column: We are taking our own steps to reduce carbon emissions

Climate change is real and reducing carbon emissions in the years ahead is absolutely necessary.

As the Government announces its plans in the weeks ahead, I hope they will be doing far more than simply forcing up the price of gas and electricity and cranking up the price of petrol.

Why do I get the feeling that we are all about to be told that the Government’s plan is to force us all to pay more to heat our homes and to drive our cars?

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

Electric cars are certainly the future, but if we all had one tomorrow, then the Government knows the electricity cables on our streets couldn’t take the load.

I also find it utterly bizarre that, as a country, we currently charge rail users and bus passengers through the nose and most of our freight is on the back of a lorry and not on a train.

Meanwhile, the Government is wargaming plans to force everyone to change to electric boilers and is trying to work out how to force everyone else to pay the cost.

Why am I not surprised?

Climate change is real, and reducing carbon emissions in the years ahead is absolutely necessary, says Coun Simon Greaves.

As a local authority, we are taking our own steps to reduce our carbon emissions.

Just some of the measures we are taking include: employing a dedicated climate change officer to identify ways the council can dramatically reduce its carbon output; using £320k from the Government’s Decarbonisation Fund to reduce Kilton Forest Golf Club’s clubhouse carbon emissions by more than 70 per cent; installing energy efficiency measures in our buildings.

We are also working with partners to provide energy saving measures for residents in some of the district’s most deprived areas, in addition to bidding for funding to install more charging points for electric vehicles in our car parks and on our streets, and also working with partners to plant hundreds of trees.

Finally, I’d like to congratulate all of the students in our area who have received their A-Level results this week.