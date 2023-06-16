News you can trust since 1895
Column: We are all looking forward to sharing leisure facility plans with Bassetlaw residents

A lot of work has been going on behind the scenes at the Priory Centre and we know that residents are keen to find out more about progress with the levelling up project.
By Coun Julie Leigh
Published 16th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read

​We have undertaken a comprehensive building survey process and our architects are drawing up a series ofplans for the new leisure facility.

We are looking forward to sharing these with businesses in the Priory Centre before we launch a six-week public engagement period over the summer.

Anyone interested in learning more about the plans will be able to visit a dedicated hub at 48 Bridge Place, where interactive displays will reveal more information on the leisure and entertainment proposal, and provide opportunities for the public to ask questions about the wider development and the council's overall vision.

Coun Julie Leigh, cabinet member for identity and place, Bassetlaw District Council.
In addition to successfully bidding for levelling up funding, the council has also secured £3.4million from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) to support a series of investment priorities across the district.

One of these priorities is to support our independent high street based business and to offer them access to advisers as well as providing assistance and workshops on things like e-commerce and sales and marketing.

The council is currently looking to appoint a contractor to deliver this High Street Business Support Programme and more information is available via www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/business-advice/.

The heatwave is set to continue over the weekend, with a heat health alert covering all parts of England.

'​We have undertaken a building survey process and our architects are drawing up plans for the new leisure facility. We are looking forward to sharing these with businesses in the Priory Centre', says Coun Julie Leigh, cabinet member for identity and place at Bassetlaw DC.
The NHS has some great tips for staying cool and safe in the hot weather, find out more via: www.nhs.uk/live-well/seasonal-health/heatwave-how-to-cope-in-hot-weather/#HotWeather

Finally, following the shocking events in Nottingham earlier this week, our thoughts are with all the families and friends affected by this senseless tragedy.

I am grateful to the emergency services who work so hard to keep us safe and who will also be affected by this horrific incident.

As a community, we stand with Nottingham at this desperately sad time.

