Column: We all have different time frames for managing our grieving journey

​I’m writing this article sat on the plane as my daughter and I are on our way to Krakow, writes mental health champion Vicky Waring.

Vicky Waring, mental wellbeing champion.

Tomorrow will be the sixth anniversary of my husband’s passing since losing him to suicide.

Then throw in Christmas too, and this time of year is never easy.

I remember those first few years, the thought of reaching another significant milestone, particularly the day he died, was heart-wrenching.

Watching everybody else enjoying their seasonal festivities, putting up their Christmas tree, planning the many get-togethers with friends and family gatherings, all the time knowing you have somebody missing was so damn hard.

All I really wanted to do was get on a plane and fly somewhere far far away, on my own with nobody around and feel sorry for myself. But that I couldn’t do.

People were expecting me to take part in everything that was going on.

The run up to that date, much like any other significant date, but particularly the date of his death and it being so near Christmas, was hard.

But what I have now come to realise is the thought and anticipation of it is much worse than the reality of it.

It’s the sort of overthinking and punishment that we do to ourselves.

Now don’t get me wrong, it certainly is a time for our anxiety to raise its ugly head, along with the ‘what ifs’ and ‘if only’ to do their best and try and spoil our Christmas.

But flip this time on its head and we have now turned this into an opportunity.

Me and my daughter prioritise this time together and visit a new country, making new memories and we remember him and celebrate his life.

Death doesn’t have to be all about the negatives. It’s important to acknowledge that we will all have different time frames for managing our grieving journeys, but it also important to know that those significant dates will get easier.

You never forget, but you can – and will - enjoy that time again.