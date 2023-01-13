For the first time, voters will need to provide a form of photo identification in order to cast their vote.

January may seem a bit early to be talking about elections, but checking now means you will be ready to vote in May and it is one less thing to worry about.

To take part in these elections, it’s really important that firstly, you are registered to vote. You can register by visiting www.gov.uk/register-to-vote. This is especially important if you have recently moved house or moved into the area. You can also register to vote by contacting Bassetlaw District Council’s Elections Team on 01909 533 252.

Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

Secondly, you need to think about how you will vote.

If you plan to vote by post, which is an increasingly popular way for people to vote, you can do this by visiting www.gov.uk/government/publications/apply-for-a-postal-vote.

If you plan to vote in person, you now need to have an accepted form of photo identification (ID). Valid photo ID includes a passport, a driver’s licence and an older person’s bus pass.

You can check all the accepted forms of photo ID by visiting www.electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID.

If you don’t already have a valid form of photo ID, from the end of the month, you will be able to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate on www.gov.uk. You can also request a paper application form from the council’s elections team.

There is lots of support available either online or through the council’s elections team who can guide you through the voting process.

Voting in any election is important and forms the bedrock of democracy in our country.

In May, in addition to town and parish councillors, you will be voting to elect councillors who will represent your community and work for you at Bassetlaw District Council.

The district council provides vital services like bin collections and recycling, parks and open spaces, planning, building control, community safety, housing, licensing, economic development and many more.

These are services that the majority of residents use every week, so it is important that people vote to determine who their representatives should be.