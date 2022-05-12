The two events being organised by BCVS will allow local groups and charities to showcase their work and advertise their volunteering opportunities and will be taking place at the Buttermarket in Retford, on Wednesday, June 1, 10.30am to 12.30pm, and at The Bridge Skills Hub in Worksop, on Tuesday, June 7, 1pm to 3pm.

Groups, charities and organisations from across the district will be in attendance to encourage volunteering and let attendees know how much they can make a difference in the local community if they were to donate their time and volunteer locally.

You don’t need to be any particular type of person to enjoy volunteering. If you’re happy in company, you could join a community team. If you like meeting new people, you could work in a shop or café.

Equally, if you enjoy working by yourself, there are plenty of roles for behind-the-scenes or solo activities that give you some quality ‘me’ time while still doing some good for others.

The voluntary sector has been massively impacted by the pandemic, and is in desperate need of new volunteers to help make sure the sector can continue to thrive with the passion and enthusiasm that volunteers bring to the table.

You don’t need to commit to a huge amount of time or work – there are opportunities available where you will be needed for one to two hours a week, but if you have more time than that you can do as many hours a week as you are able to.

Part of BCVS’ role as your local CVS is to help people find the right opportunity, in an environment that they feel safe and happy to work in.

Both volunteer information events are free to attend. Just turn up on the day. Everyone is welcome.

If you are a charity or a group that would like to have a free stand to showcase your current volunteering opportunities, email to book at [email protected]

Our phone number is 01909 476 118 and website is www.bcvs.org.uk