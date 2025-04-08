Column: Volunteers are at the core of everything we do
We’re incredibly lucky to have close to 100 volunteers supporting all projects across the organisation.
Volunteers are at the core of everything we do. They sort donations, prepare and deliver food parcels, get stuck into the allotment plots, provide support to our colony of honeybees, sort through and sell non-food donations, engage with the public at fundraising events, prepare and serve meals at Lunch Club and our café, and strategically overview the organisation on the Trustee board.
They bring skills, they learn skills, they make connections and friendships, they come back week after week, year after year, we hear about their holidays, their children and grandchildren, their job changes and retirements, the house (and sometimes country) moves. We play a small role in their lives, their week, their routine, but they play a big part in BFB’s.
It was in 2020 while working part time at a supermarket that I joined BFB as a volunteer. From my very first shift, I felt part of a team committed to supporting local people in their hardest moments. I made food parcels, developed friendships, gained confidence and routine, improved my writing skills by contributing to blog posts.
Two years after my first shift, I became a member of staff, leading fundraising efforts.
Quite frankly, when I started I had no idea how it would impact my life and that it would be one of the best decisions I ever made.
I’d recommend volunteering to anyone that has time to give. Whether it’s one day a month or four hours each week, you’ll gain more than you could imagine.
We’re always looking to expand the volunteer team and currently have need in the following areas:
Emergency food parcel deliveries on Tuesday and Friday afternoons
Fruit & veg box deliveries on Wednesday and Thursday mornings
Café support (customer service, meal preparation and making hot drinks) – am or pm, Monday to Friday
If any of these opportunities interest you, please email me at [email protected].
