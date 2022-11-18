One has even managed to find his way onto ‘I’m a Celebrity – Get Me Out of Here!’…

While local politics may not be as high profile as Westminster politics, the reality is that it still has a significant impact on the lives of Bassetlaw residents and businesses.

At the end of November, for example, the district council will hold its monthly cabinet meeting, which members of the public are welcome to attend.

Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

This is where policies and reports are discussed on a whole range of matters such as decarbonisation, social housing, town centre regeneration, and local parks and green spaces.

This month, we are meeting in Worksop Town Hall, which is a lot easier to access than the House of Commons.

If you have a question that you’d like to ask, the first 15 minutes of the meeting are always set aside to answer questions from members of the public.

Two of the bigger items that we’ll be discussing on Tuesday, November 29, are the cost-of-living crisis and devolution.

On the first matter, we’ll be looking at the significant work that has been done to-date with partner agencies to help manage the cost-of-living crisis locally, and will discuss how we can help further over the rest of the winter.

On the second matter, a consultation has recently been launched to consider the devolution deal that has been put forward for Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

I’d encourage everyone to learn more about what this £1.14bn deal could mean for Bassetlaw by visiting www.eastmidlandsdevolution.co.uk.

Another important matter which directly impacts residents and businesses is the district’s Draft Local Plan which has reached a critical stage as we move into the ‘examination process’.

This is being led by an independent planning inspector and involves several hearings in public. There is more information about these hearings on the planning section of the council’s website.

Finally, next weekend, the Christmas Lights in Worksop and Retford will be switched on. These are always special occasions and our local business forums have worked hard to ensure that Bassetlaw starts the festive season with a bang.

These are important events for retail businesses in particular, so please attend if you can.

