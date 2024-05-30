Column: ​Town businesses will have our backing in their new ventures​​​​​​​

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Firstly, I would like to welcome a new business to Worksop high street. Sonya’s Baby Boutique, Bella Sienna have taken market stalls on Bridge Place.

​The stall is operated by Sonya and Linda, who sell baby wear with sizes from premature babies to 10 years. Their range is extensive and includes booties, dresses, socks and shoes.

The stalls are well presented with age ranges and sizes easy to view. I have also taken the opportunity to meet Jack, who is currently fitting out the previously empty shop next to Waddingtons on Bridge Place, which will become a café and Yoga studio.

We await the opening date and wish both these businesses all the best.

Guest columnist Philip Jackson is the chairman of Worksop Business Forum.

I am also pleased to see that, after numerous thefts of goods from behind the counter, Boots on Bridge Street has now introduced locked cabinets for some of the high value products. I am sure staff will now feel a little safer.

Earlier this month, the Worksop Business Forum CIC, formally constituted in 2013, held its Annual General Meeting at the Crossing Church in Worksop.

The Business Forum was set up in partnership with Bassetlaw District Council and now has a voice with many partners and boards including North Notts BID, North Notts Business Crime Reduction Partnership, Midlands Region Business Crime Reduction Partnership, North Notts Nighttime Economy Partnership, Worksop Pride, Bassetlaw District Council Enterprise Panel, Bassetlaw Shared Prosperity Partnership, and Worksop Priory Gatehouse Trust.

Also involved is Worksop Town Board, responsible for the delivery of the Long Term Plan for Towns scheme, in which Worksop will receive £20m over the next 10 years.

Decisions taken at the AGM include confirmation that board directors Philip Jackson, Richard Shuker and Jayne Otter will continue as directors. Officers positions include Philip Jackson as chairman, Jayne Otter as vice chair, Richard Shuker as treasurer and Karen Woods as secretary.

The following will continue as executive members: Barry Jackson, Brandon Fletcher, Robert Bowskill, John Simonds, Diana Kaponas and Emma Outlaw, who continues as our event co-ordinator.